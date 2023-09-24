Mumbai: ‘Will build varsity for co-op sector’

This is apt for our country where we are working to catch up with the economy and generate employment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Mumbai University

The country will get its first university dedicated to creating skilled and effective manpower for the co-operative sector, Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah said on Saturday. Shah made the announcement during the second Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial lecture at the Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Convocation Hall, Mumbai University in Fort.

“The co-operative sector will never be irrelevant,” said Shah, adding, “The Centre is coming up with various initiatives in the sector. This is apt for our country where we are working to catch up with the economy and generate employment.”

Describing the opportunity as a great honour, Shah said he was grateful to be able to speak on the co-operative movement in one of the oldest universities of the country. “Inamdarji became the bridge between Maharashtra and Gujarat, when he took charge of the RSS in Gujarat. His contribution to the co-operative movement is huge.”

Shah also spoke about how the Narendra Modi government has also enabled 60 crore Indians, who are part of the informal sector, to have bank accounts. “These people want to contribute to the country’s development, but have no capital. Cooperation is a human-centric model, where people with minimum capital too, can contribute to the economy by coming together and compete with those who have access to more funds.”