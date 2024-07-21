Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Will march to Mantralaya over Dharavi rehab project,' say residents

Updated on: 22 July,2024 06:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Citizens of Dharavi, Kurla against relocation to publish white paper on the project

Save Mumbai Committee’s meeting at Ganesh Hall in Kurla East on Saturday

Key Highlights

  1. Residents of Dharavi, Mulund & Kurla have united under the banner ‘Save Mumbai Committee’
  2. The residents decided to publish white paper on Dharavi redevelopment project
  3. The white paper conveys the true nature of the situation to citizens

Residents of Dharavi, Mulund and Kurla, united under the banner ‘Save Mumbai Committee’, have decided to publish a white paper on the Dharavi redevelopment project to convey the true nature of the situation to citizens. Members of the organisation, who are opposed to the relocation and rehabilitation of Dharavi residents to the other part of the city, also plan to organise a march to Mantralaya in August.

