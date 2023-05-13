Mumbai: Woman assaulted, robbed on board Mangalore Express

She was returning to city from a visit to her mother when the incident took place at Thane, on board the train

The assault took place between Thane and Kanjurmarg railway stations. Representation pic

A woman travelling alone in the women’s compartment of the Mangalore Express train was assaulted and robbed between Thane and Kanjurmarg railway stations on Friday morning. The woman was returning from a visit to her mother who had a bypass heart surgery in April.

According to police sources, the 32-year-old Virar resident boarded the 12134 Mangalore Express at Kundapur station at 3.40 pm on Thursday and reached Thane around 8 am on Friday. There were three women including the victim in the compartment when the train stopped at Thane. The two other women alighted at the station while the victim remained on the train. Seeing her alone in the compartment, the robber entered as the train was leaving the platform.

Speaking to mid-day, the victim said, “I got scared seeing a man inside the women’s compartment and told him to get down. Instead, he yelled ‘chup’ and put his finger on his lips. I pulled out my cell phone to call the police and also tried to pull the emergency chain. But he charged at me and slapped me really hard, knocking my phone to the ground. He then started punching my face and body after which I became unconscious.”

When the train reached Kanjurmarg station, the woman regained consciousness and realised her face was bleeding. She managed to pull the emergency chain and called out to people on the platform for help. However, the accused managed to snatch her mangalsutra worth R75,000, jumped onto the tracks and escaped by the time police personnel arrived.

A police officer then accompanied her to Dadar station where her husband was waiting to receive her. She was sent to Sion hospital for a medical examination where the police also recorded her statement to register an FIR.

“We have checked the CCTV footage and identified the accused who is a habitual criminal released from jail during COVID. We have registered a case and also slapped sections pertaining to molestation,” an officer from Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP) said, adding that the case will be transferred to the Thane GRP for further investigation.

“Such incidents have happened in the past, but it seems the railways have not learned any lessons. They have assured the safety of women and said police personnel will be deployed in the women’s compartment. But after today’s incident, it seems the police increase patrolling and security arrangements only after something happens, to put on a show and then forget about it, waiting for the next incident to take place,” the victim’s cousin, Husain Sayyed said.