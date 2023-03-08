Mumbai: Woman booked for extorting coaching institute owner

According to police sources, the 56-year-old complainant runs a coaching class on Ambari Road in Vasai West

A woman has been booked by the Manikpur police for allegedly blackmailing the person who runs the coaching classes where she used to teach a few years ago, threatening to embroil him in a false rape case.

“The accused had sought financial aid from the complainant, who was her former employer, and the latter helped her several times. She also would also confide in the complainant about various problems she was facing,” an officer of the Manikpur police station said. “Taking advantage of the complainant, the accused allegedly started asking for more money and when he refused, she demanded Rs 3 lakh or he would be implicated in a false rape case,” the officer added.

According to police sources, the 56-year-old complainant runs a coaching class on Ambari Road in Vasai West. The accused first called the complainant on October 19, 2022, and requested Rs 5,000 to pay a fine as she had been caught violating traffic rules by the police outside the city limits. The complainant transferred the amount digitally.

As per the statement given to the police by the complainant, the accused sent a couple of messages over the next two to three days, stating that she wanted to get closer to him. The latter did not think it appropriate to reply. The accused then called the complainant again, citing various difficulties and the latter transferred thousands of rupees to her. The woman, however, started asking for even more money.

The accused created a WhatsApp group which was named after the coaching class. As the group admin, she added the complainant, his wife and several teachers and posted messages alleging that the man had raped her in his office when she was his employee. “Terrified, the complainant transferred Rs 3 lakh into her account. But when her demands showed no sign of ending, he approached the Manikpur police and registered a complaint on March 6,” the officer said.

“On the basis of the man’s complaint, we have registered a case and booked the accused under Sections 384, 389 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with extortion and criminal intimidation. No arrest has been made yet,” said Senior Inspector Sampat Rao Patil.