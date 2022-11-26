Mumbai: Woman conned of Rs 27 lakh on pretext of job with the railways

The accused who was arrested, is a railways employee under suspension for his involvement in a similar case; the police said he has duped many people

The Dahisar police recently arrested a man who duped a woman of Rs 27 lakh on the pretext of giving her a job as a ticket checker with the Indian railways. The accused even gave the victim an appointment letter for the post of TT and a badge with the Western Railway, but when she cross-checked the documents with a divisional railway manager, she found they were fake. The accused identified as Jitendra Ghadi, 39, was caught in Malwani on Wednesday. The police said Ghadi used to work in the railways workshop. They said he is under suspension following his involvement in a similar case last year.

According to the police, two years ago, the Dahisar-based woman's father was approached by a a relative of Ghadi. The relative told him that Ghadi worked in a senior position in the railways and could recruit and appoint employees, and he had appointed more than 33 people. He also told the complainant's father that there was a job vacancy for ticket checkers in the Indian Railways and Rs 35 lakh would have to be spent to get the job. He also allegedly told him that he was looking for a job for his daughter and would give the amount to Ghadi, and the appointment letter would be given in the month of September.

"The complainant's father saw the job opportunity and agreed to give the amount to Ghadi," said a police officer. Ghadi met the complainant, her father and his relative, and allegedly told them that whoever gave the maximum amount would get the appointment letter first. The complainant's father paid Rs 27 lakh.

"We received an appointment letter and TT badge a couple of weeks back and inquired about them with the DRM. But we were shocked to find that the appointment letter and badge were fake," the complainant said in her statement. The father and daughter lodged a complaint with the Dahisar police. Ghadi's relative will also face action from the police for allegedly luring the complainant's father.

"We have registered the case under various sections of IPC including cheating and forgery. Under the guidance of DCP Smita Patil, Senior Police Inspector Pravin Patil led the investigation. They found Ghadi, he was detained and arrested in Malwani," said another police officer. During the interrogation, it was revealed that Ghadi worked in the railway workshop and has cheated many people on the pretext of giving jobs in the railways.