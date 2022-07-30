Mumbai: Woman passenger spot snake in Express train, TC rescued it

According to the railway officials, the incident occurred on Thursday evening at around 7.50 pm on train number 22633 Trivandrum-Nizamuddin Express train. This train arrived from Thiruvananthapuram and was on the way to New Delhi via Vasai

Snake rescued by TC at Vasai railway station. Pic/Hanif Patel

A Mumbai-based Ticket Checker (TC) rescued a snake at Vasai railway station after the reptile was discovered inside the Express train on Thursday evening by the passengers. After rescuing, the snake was released into the nearby jungle area.

Sukesh Kumar, a senior ticket checker was deployed at Vasai railway station. While Kumar is not an animal rescuer but on several occasions, he has caught snakes at his native house.

According to the railway officials, the incident occurred on Thursday evening at around 7.50 pm on train number 22633 Trivandrum-Nizamuddin Express train. This train arrived from Thiruvananthapuram and was on the way to New Delhi via Vasai.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Toddler falls to death from seventh floor flat in Vasai

After the snake was seen by a woman passenger inside the train at Vasai station, she started asking for help and the entire coach was vacated immediately.

Speaking with mid-day, TC Sukesh Kumar said, "On Thursday evening I was on duty at Vasai railway station and I received a message that a snake was inside the 22633 Trivandrum-Nizamuddin Express train. Looking at the alert, I rushed toward the coach. I found the snake was hiding in one of the luggage. I immediately took permission from my senior to rescue the snake. After I rescue the snake, we released it into a jungle area near Vasai. I don't have knowledge about which species of snake."

"At Kozhikode station, another woman passenger too had seen this snake inside the coach and the entire coach was vacated at the station but during the search operation, they couldn't find this snake. It has been inside the train from Kozhikode station," TC Sukesh Kumar added.