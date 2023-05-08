Mumbai: Work on three crucial rail bridges makes strides overnight

Railways launch girders of Diva, Titwala and Kopar bridges within four hours on Saturday night block

The Diva bridge with the girders

Three crucial and long-pending bridge works made strides overnight with the placement of girders at all three stations—Diva, Titwala and Kopar—on Central Railway, said officials. The work was undertaken within four hours on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The Kopar bridge with the girders

“All three were successfully completed. The integrated block taken on CSMT-Kalyan/Kasara sections led to the successful launch of the second open web girders for Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Ltd between Kopar and Thakurli stations; 10 girders for the Diva road overbridge and the girders for a bridge at Titwala,” a senior official said. While bridges at Titwala and Diva promise to accelerate existing rail traffic once nearby level crossings are closed, the one at Kopar will get the national freight corridor rail traffic in Mumbai, decongesting the existing network.

The Titwala bridge with the girders

“While the Kopar work was done between 1.05 am and 5.05 am over all lines, the launch of 10 girders of 36 m span for the road overbridge at Diva was done between 1.30 am and 4.30 am and launching of girders for the road overbridge at Titwala was done between 1 am and 4.45 am. In fact, one more crucial work of electronic interlocking (upgrade of the system of signals, points and other appliances), at Vasind was also completed between 2 am and 5 am. This gives a fail-safe mechanism and more reliability of existing services,” he added.