During this period, all Fast line suburban trains will be diverted to the Slow line between Santacruz and Goregaon

Western Railway (WR) will undertake a five-hour 'Jumbo Block' between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on Sunday, 18 August 2024. The block will be in place from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM to facilitate maintenance work on tracks, signalling, and overhead equipment.

During this period, all suburban trains running on the fast line will be diverted to the Slow line between Santacruz and Goregaon. Additionally, some suburban services will be cancelled, and certain trains on the Andheri and Borivali routes will terminate at Goregaon on the Harbour line.

"To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP & DOWN Fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, 18th August 2024," stated a communique from the Western Railway.

The press statement issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, further stated, "During the block period, all Fast line suburban trains will be operated on Slow line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and also some of the Andheri and Borivali trains will be worked up to Goregaon on the harbour line."

Passengers are advised to check with the concerned Station Masters for detailed information regarding train schedules and cancellations.

Western Railway Introduces Cashless Ticketing with QR Code Devices

Western Railway recently placed 632 dynamic QR code devices around the Mumbai Central Division to promote digital payments and improve the passenger experience. The project, which began on July 25, 2024, has already shown tremendous success, with over 31,000 tickets issued to nearly 7 lakh passengers, totalling more than 76 lakh digital payments, according to the WR.

The QR code devices display the applicable fare on the screen, allowing passengers to pay using various online methods and applications. This novel strategy is designed to accelerate transactions, minimise wait times, and boost overall customer happiness.

The QR code devices have been successfully installed at all UTS counters throughout Mumbai Central Division, including both suburban and non-suburban areas. Installation of these devices at PRS counters is currently underway.