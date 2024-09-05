To facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali, a major block of 10 hours will be operated between the two stations in Mumbai from Saturday midnight till Sunday 10am

To facilitate the construction of the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali, a mega block of 10 hours will be undertaken on the Up and Down slow lines as well as on the Down fast line between the two stations from Saturday midnight till 10am on Sunday.

During the block, all the Churchgate-bound slow line trains will run on the fast line from Borivali till Goregaon. Similarly, all the Virar/Dahanu slow line trains will operate on the fast line from Andheri, and these trains will halt at Platform No 7 of Goregaon station.

Between Goregaon and Borivali stations, all the Virar/Dahanu-bound slow line trains will run on the fifth line. These trains will not halt at at Ram Mandir, Malad and Kandivali stations owing to unavailability of platforms. Also, a few slow trains operating between Churchgate and Borivali stations will be short-terminated and reversed from Goregaon station, revealed the press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway (WR). Some suburban trains will be cancelled/short terminated during the block.

The railways informed that Up and Down Mail/Express trains will be subject to delays of approximately 10 to 20 minutes during the block period.

Passengers can inquire about the cancelled/short terminated trains with the station masters.

Last week, too, the railways had operated a 10-hour block between Goregaon and Kandivali stations on the Up and Down slow lines from 10 pm on August 31 till 8 am on September 1 to facilitate the construction of the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali.

The block led to the cancellation of 99 trains, short termination of 19 trains and short origination of 19 trains.

Meanwhile, as a part of the sixth line work, a new Down local line of 1.4 km was commissioned at Malad station on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, the work was completed in a 10-hour block, with coordinated efforts by the Engineering, Signal & Telecommunication (S&T), and Electrical departments. Approximately 400 workers were employed, assisted by heavy machinery such as JCBs, tamping machines and tower wagons.