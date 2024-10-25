Despite its status as Mumbai’s last green lung, Aarey Colony is plagued by safety issues. Residents are calling for better lighting, CCTV coverage, and policing to protect the area, especially for women commuters.

Aarey Colony lacks proper lighting and CCTV Unsafe conditions for women commuters Locals urge government action on safety

Aarey Milk Colony, known as Mumbai’s last green lung, is a vital part of the city’s landscape. But despite its importance, it’s become an increasingly dangerous place, especially for women. The area lacks basic safety measures like lighting, CCTV cameras, and regular police patrols, making it a hotbed for crime after dark.

Dark and dangerous

Residents such as Debjani Paul, a media professional, who relies on the recently inaugurated Metro Line 3, express deep frustration. She shared her experience on Twitter, where she explained that this line was meant to make her commute easier. Instead, the reality is a difficult journey through traffic on the JVLR (Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road), facing poorly lit and eerie staircases, overcrowded autorickshaws, and inflated fares for short trips. Her concerns aren’t isolated. Many residents and daily commuters face issues with accessibility and safety around the Aarey Metro station due to inadequate planning and dangerous, unlit pathways. This newspaper has consistently underscored the lack of basic facilities in Aarey Milk Colony, highlighting an ongoing issue that needs urgent attention.

Cassandra Nazareth, a trustee of The Nazareth Foundation, points out that public transport options are limited on Aarey’s internal roads. “CCTVs are only around the police station. In other parts, criminals can easily target people and get away. Aarey’s encroachment issues and limited street lighting are making it unsafe,” she informed.

Environmental advocate Zoru Bhathena, who has been vocal about Aarey’s conservation, stresses the need for better CCTV coverage and regular monitoring.“We need surveillance and a control room to monitor unusual activities. Adding lights at every road entry would help a lot,” he shared. Other locals agree, sharing concerns about rising crime and the need for a stronger police presence.

Echoing these concerns, Riddhi, a corporate professional, shares that Aarey’s connectivity and security issues were prevalent even before Metro Line 3. Over the years, poorly maintained roads, unlicensed transport operators, and a lack of basic security measures have left the area inaccessible and unsafe. Natasha Pereira also emphasises the need to protect Aarey, suggesting that it be declared a protected zone to prevent further encroachment and address safety concerns.

Mumbai Police’s list of unsafe areas

Mumbai Police recently identified seven spots across the city as unsafe for women, highlighting Aarey Milk Colony alongside:

Old mill compounds

South Mumbai subways

Chowpatty

Aarey Milk Colony

Skywalks

Under-construction buildings

South Mumbai bylanes

Steps to make Aarey safer



To make Aarey safe, residents and authorities are urging for:

Adequate lighting on all roads and walkways

Increased CCTV surveillance throughout the area

More police patrols and trained guards

Community watch groups to report unusual activities

Help desks or emergency kiosks with easy access to assistance

Given Aarey’s ecological importance and its crucial role in Mumbai’s urban environment, preserving its natural beauty while ensuring safety for all should be a top priority. The government, local authorities, and community members must unite to address Aarey’s security issues effectively. Only through consistent efforts and attention can Aarey continue to be a haven for both nature and the people who live here.