Mumbai's air quality continues to remain in 'moderate' category, AQI at 130

According to the SAMEER App, Mumbai's air quality continues to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 130 at 10 am

Mumbai's air quality continued to remain in the 'moderate' category on Monday morning. According to the SAMEER App, Mumbai's air quality continues to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 130 at 10 am. Although, on Monday morning, a light haze had settled over the city.

The SAMEER App dashboard on Monday showed Worli's AQI as 97 and Borivali's AQI as 89. Bandra's AQI continued to remain in the 'moderate' category at 118. While Chembur's AQI and Malad's AQI were in the 'moderate' category at 109 and 172, respectively.

Meanwhile, Shivaji Nagar's AQI slipped to the 'poor' category at 213.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that fog and mist in the morning is very likely and partly cloudy sky later. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, as cyclone 'Michaung' is expected to make landfall tonight in Southern Andhra Pradesh and the North coast of Tamil Nadu several parts of Chennai continue to receive heavy rainfall with very strong wind. Heavy rainfall in Chennai has caused massive waterlogging in parts of the city.

Meteorological Centre, Chennai at 7 am said, "Moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain, and intense spells at times is very likely at many places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu. Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain is very likely few places over Ranippettai, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Vellore, Thirupattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri Salem, Namakkal, Thiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry in the next three hours."

Suburban train services in all the Chennai Suburban sections were temporarily suspended up to 8 am on Monday due to heavy rains and waterlogging.

Water logging has been experienced in several parts of the city like Maduravoyal, Porur, Saligaramam, and Valasaravakkam. Trees have been uprooted due to strong winds in many places.

(With inputs from ANI)