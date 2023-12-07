Mumbai's air quality in 'moderate' category, AQI at 134

According to the SAMEER App, Mumbai's air quality continues to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 134 at 10.10 am

Mumbai's air quality continued to remain in the 'moderate' category, for third consecutive day, on Thursday morning. According to the SAMEER App, Mumbai's air quality continues to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 134 at 10.10 am.

The SAMEER App dashboard on Wednesday showed Worli's AQI as 100 and Borivali's AQI as 160. Bandra's AQI continued to remain in the 'moderate' category at 103. While Chembur's AQI and Malad's AQI were in the 'moderate' category at 109 and 174, respectively.

Meanwhile, Shivaji Nagar's AQI slipped to the 'poor' category at 198.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the sky will remain clear today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature is likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, The air quality in the National Capital continued to remaim in 'poor' category on Thursday.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, as per SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), was recorded at 276 on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the AQI in the national capital, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), was in the 'poor' category at 286.

However, AQI in some areas of Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Thursday morning. As per the data from CPCB, the AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 348, in the ITO at 313, and in the Ashok Vihar area at 323 on Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

Earlier, the AQI across Delhi improved from 'very poor' on Tuesday to 'poor' on Wednesday morning. As per the data from CPCB, the AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 291, in the IGI airport area at 279, in the ITO at 252, and in the Narela area at 283 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted no rainfall in the National Capital till December 11. There will be clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning across the city.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)