Mumbai: Water tank collapse forces evacuation of 75 families!

The portion of the plinth that caved in Nehru Nagar

Approximately 75 families were evacuated from Meghdoot Building in Nehru Nagar Incident occurred around 4.48 pm during the plinth work of the building under construction Around 15 families have been evacuated from adjoining building number 75

Approximately 75 families were evacuated from Meghdoot Building in Nehru Nagar, Kurla East, on Wednesday evening due to excavation work for an under-construction building's water tank, causing it to cave in.

As per the civic disaster management report, the incident occurred around 4.48 pm during the plinth work of the building under construction, leading to the collapse of the 50,000-litre water tank in Meghdoot building.

Former corporator Kamlakar Naik expressed concern, stating that approximately 60 families from building number 73 of Meghdoot building were evacuated due to the water tank collapse during the work going on the adjacent building's rear side. “Residents are in fear following the incident, demanding an immediate inspection of the building by experts,” Naik said.

Also, around 15 families have been evacuated from adjoining building number 75, as a precautionary measure. MLA Mangesh Kudalkar assured that the families have been relocated to a nearby community hall and are all safe.

In response, a BMC official said that these are Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) buildings. “Our emergency staff is on-site, and families were evacuated as a safety measure,” he said. Further action will be determined by the authorities concerned. MHADA will assess whether the building is suitable for habitation.

Nehru Nagar colony, developed by MHADA after the 1960s, currently has several buildings under construction.