Mumbai: Vikhroli’s east-west bridge nears completion

Officials stated that 60 per cent of the physical work has already been completed Bridge is expected to be ready by mid-2024 The bridge has faced immense delays due to land acquisition issues

With the demolition and flattening of key commercial structures hindering the construction of the new east-west Vikhroli road over bridge on Tuesday, work should now proceed smoothly without any interruptions. Officials stated that 60 per cent of the physical work has already been completed, and the bridge is expected to be ready by mid-2024. “The bridge costs Rs 26.68 crore, divided equally between the state government and the railways, with the Central Railway contributing Rs 13.34 crore and the state government providing a matching sum,” said a senior official.

The bridge has faced immense delays due to land acquisition issues and the rehabilitation of project-affected people and structures. It has been 12 years since the closure of the level crossing gate in 2011, resulting in the loss of east-west connectivity for local residents of Vikhroli. Although there are east-west road bridges at Ghatkopar and Kanjurmarg stations, both a few kilometres away, residents of Vikhroli must take a detour to Ghatkopar or Kanjurmarg to travel from east to west or vice versa. While the arterial Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg is situated in the west, the Eastern Express Highway runs in the east.

“Works completed at the site include finished sub-structures (foundations) and ongoing work on the superstructure. Girder fabrication has been completed and inspected by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), the railways’ research and development organisation functioning as a technical adviser and consultant. Additionally, girders have been brought to the site, and assembly for three girders has been completed,” official added. “The assembly and launching of girders at the site have started, and as a safety measure, the road from St Joseph’s Church to Mirza Bakery has been closed,” said a BMC official.

Providing details about the ongoing work, he said, “Work on the east-side approach, spanning 100 metres for the launching of railway span girders, is currently underway. Metalizing work is in progress, along with ongoing work on the 615-metre approaches.”

Mario Jose Rodrigues, vice chairman of the Bombay Catholic Sabha and a local resident, said, “Finally, after 11 long years since the closure of the level crossing gate, Vikhroli residents will soon experience a sigh of relief as the proposed east-west connectivity bridge is set to be completed by May 2024. All thanks to our MP, Mr Manoj Kotak, for addressing this long-pending issue.”

