Mumbai: AC train footfalls tripled in six months

Updated on: 06 December,2023 05:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

However, there are no signs of increasing rakes or services on either WR or CR

First AC local train operations started on Dec 25, 2017, on WR. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Key Highlights

  1. Six years after their introduction, the city’s AC local trains are now consistently full
  2. There’s been an 82.44 per cent surge in passengers on the Western Railway (WR)
  3. 50.48 per cent increase on the Central Railway (CR)

Six years after their introduction in Mumbai, the city’s AC local trains are now consistently full. There’s been an 82.44 per cent surge in passengers on the Western Railway (WR) and a 50.48 per cent increase on the Central Railway (CR), reflecting the soaring demand for these trains. Currently, eight AC locals operate 96 services on WR and five on CR, providing 66 services daily.
 
A spokesperson from Western Railway said, “The WR AC suburban train carried 2.39 crore passengers from April to November 2023, compared to 1.31 crore commuters in the same period last year. Revenue also nearly doubled from Rs 60 crore to Rs 111.25 crore.” Similarly, a spokesperson from Central Railway said, “The CR AC suburban train served 1.31 crore passengers from April to November 2023, up from 87.61 lakh in the corresponding period last year. Revenue surged from Rs 39.43 crore to Rs 60.23 crore.”


The popularity of these trains is also attributed to reduced fares for AC local single and return journey tickets, effective from May 5, 2022, where the minimum single journey ticket for up to 10 km costs only Rs 35. The first AC local train in Mumbai commenced operations on December 25, 2017, on Western Railway. Currently, there are 14 AC local trains in Mumbai, 12 with electrics from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), one detachable train with Medha Servo Drives, and another walkthrough train, also equipped with Medha Servo Drives.


Since August 2022, AC local trains have become a political focal point, with NCP president Sharad Pawar advocating for their complete withdrawal from the city, advocating instead for the restoration of regular services for working-class commuters.


Rs 35
Minimum single journey fair for up to 10 km

