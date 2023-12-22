Mumbai's air quality in 'moderate' category, AQI at 171

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, Mumbai's air quality continued to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 171 at 9.30 am

Mumbai's air quality was in the 'moderate' category on Friday morning.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

The main causes of air pollution in Mumbai are waste burning, industrial activity, construction dust, and vehicle emissions. These sources emit fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) into the atmosphere, which has the ability to enter the lungs deeply and result in heart problems, respiratory disorders, and other health issues.

The SAMEER App dashboard on Friday showed Worli's AQI as 135 and Borivali's AQI as 90. Sewri's AQI was in 'poor' category at 222. While Powai's AQI and Mazgaon's AQI were in the 'moderate' category at 123 and 161, respectively.

Meanwhile, Colaba's AQI was in the 'moderate' category at 108.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the sky will remain clear today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature is likely to be around 23 degrees Celsius.

There are numerous programmes in place to better Mumbai's air quality. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed regulations on vehicle emissions, controlled dust areas at construction sites, and the encouragement of electric vehicles, among other things. The Maharashtra government has also introduced the "Clean Air Action Plan," which aims to cut emissions from different sources.

The air quality of Thane was recorded to be in the 'moderate' category as well with the AQI at 175. Navi Mumbai, according to data collated by SAMEER app, too recorded 'moderate' air quality with AQI at 178. Nerul, located in Navi Mumbai, recorded a moderate AQI of 139.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to foggy conditions on Friday morning as the air quality in the national capital persisted in the 'very poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Alipur has been recorded at 411 at 7.00 am. The AQI in the Shadipur area was in the “severe" category at 425, followed by 439 at ITO, 430 in Punjabi Bagh, 406 in RK Puram, 356 at IGI Airport (T3), and 393 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.