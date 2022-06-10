Mumbai’s most popular guests are being slow-poisoned

Not just dangerous for flamingos, but water analysis shows that effluents have made the Thane Creek sanctuary waters seven times more deadly for all marine life

Flamingos near Airoli in Thane creek. File pic

The water in the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary has shocking levels of pollutants, an activist has alleged days after claiming that industrial effluents from a damaged pipeline were flowing into the protected water body near the Vashi bridge. Stalin D of NGO Vanashakti said he had sent water samples from the creek for testing and the results confirmed his worst fears. Nearly 1.3 lakh flamingos visited the area this year.

The activist said the pipeline runs from the MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area. “Despite showing indisputable evidence of pollution in the form of videos and an analysis report, MIDC continues to deny that there is any leakage and this is completely unacceptable. The entire wildlife of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary is at risk because of this leaking pipeline,” said Stalin.

The activist said, “The fact that leakages are happening is corroborated by many many fishermen but their voices were never heard. We will move the National Green Tribunal if the leakages are not fixed immediately. The discharge of effluents into the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary must stop immediately from all entities concerned.”

