There has been absolute turmoil as Mumbai has been brought to a screeching halt for days because of Manoj Jarange and the Maratha agitation. The city, always spirited and resilient, seems to be crushed by the upheaval caused by thousands of supporters who moved towards SoBo and have now camped there. We are witnessing a cataclysmic, never-before moment. The uncertainty is heavy, and even the hardiest of Mumbaikars seem to be wilting now.

Food piled up in bins and strewn across roads by ‘poor’ Maratha protesters near Azad Maidan

Any protest cannot be allowed to cause the kind of upheaval we are witnessing. While a protest march may be allowed to express dissent and dissatisfaction, it must have discipline at its core. One cannot hold a city to ransom, blackmailing a government to give in. The leaders of these protests, including the top cadre, have themselves to blame for the mayhem, filth, inconvenience, and thuggery that we have seen on the streets of the financial capital.

There is huge harassment for the ordinary Mumbaikar. Schools are shut, people have no clue when or how they will make it to work, and those battling medical conditions are unsure if they can get to facilities or get any help if needed in time. Phones are buzzing with people calling each other about the situation at different locations. Besides the obvious, in-your-face challenges, there is significant trepidation and a sense of fear that is weighing down citizens.



Protesters dance in front of a train that has halted at CSMT. PICS/SHADAB KHAN

While some of this may be fuelled by overactive imaginations on social media, there is no doubt this is a nightmare for people who are simply trying to live their everyday lives. Protest leaders now cannot claim they tried to calm supporters, or that they had no clue things would get out of hand or even blame the impasse for the status quo, which is status woe. People lose sympathy for a cause when conduct becomes disruptive, debilitating, and dangerous.