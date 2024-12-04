The station is being built using the bottom-up method, which means that excavation work has commenced from the ground level and the concrete work has started from the foundation

The station will have 6 platforms

The first concrete base slab of the Mumbai Bullet Train station has been cast, on November 30, 2024, at a depth of about 32 metres from the ground level, which is equivalent to a 10-storey building.

This slab is 3.5-metre-deep and measures about 30 meters in length and 20 meters in width. This is the first of the 69 slabs that are cast for the station, which will form the deepest construction level for the Bullet Train station.

Here are some interesting facts about this slab

1) Reinforcement of 681 MT high-grade steel

2) 6200 rebar couplers used

3) 2254 cubic metres M60 grade concrete

4) 4283 MT of aggregates

Concrete is being supplied through two in-situ batching plants of the capacity 120 m3 capacity each. Concrete pouring was temperature-controlled to keep the pouring temperature below 25 degrees Celsius, through in-situ ice and chiller plants.

Sufficient waterproofing measures have been ensured before casting the slab.

About Mumbai Bullet Train Station:

Mumbai Bullet Train Station located at Bandra Kurla Complex, Maharashtra, is the only underground station on the Mumbai Ahmedabad HSR corridor.

The platform is planned at a depth of about 24 metres from the ground level. There will be three floors including a platform, concourse and service floor. Excavation for the said work is being done to a depth of 32 meters from the ground level.

The station will have 6 platforms and the length of each platform is approx. 415 m (sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train). The station will have connectivity with metro and road.

Two entry/exit points are planned one to facilitate the access to the nearby Metro station of metro line 2B and the other towards the MTNL building.

The station has been planned in a way that ample space is available for passenger movement and amenities at the concourse and platform level.

A dedicated skylight provision has been made for natural lighting.