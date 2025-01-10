A technical fault in the overhead equipment wire disrupted train services on the Gholwad-Dahanu UP line for two hours, affecting morning commuters. Services resumed by 8.30 am, ensuring smooth operations.

Train services on the UP line between Gholwad and Dahanu in Maharashtra’s Palghar district were disrupted for approximately two hours on Friday morning due to a technical fault, as per PTI reports. The incident caused inconvenience to commuters during the busy morning hours.

The disruption began at 6.38 am, with several passenger trains affected. According to a Western Railway official, the issue stemmed from a malfunction in the overhead equipment (OHE) wire, which plays a critical role in powering electric trains on the network.

Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) issued a statement confirming the nature of the problem. “A technical issue with the overhead equipment wire resulted in a halt to train operations on the UP line. Our teams worked diligently to resolve the issue and prioritised the safety and convenience of passengers,” said the CPRO.

The repair work was swiftly undertaken by railway personnel to minimise delays and restore normalcy. After concerted efforts, services were fully restored by 8.30 am, ensuring the smooth movement of trains along the route.

The two-hour disruption, occurring during peak travel hours, led to delays in several local and long-distance trains, inconveniencing daily commuters and long-haul travellers alike. Passengers expressed frustration over the unexpected delays, with some resorting to alternate modes of transport to reach their destinations.

According to PTI, the Western Railway authorities have assured the public that additional checks will be carried out to prevent such incidents in the future. They also acknowledged the cooperation of passengers during the disruption and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

Overhead equipment wires are critical components in India’s railway network, providing power to electric trains. Malfunctions in these systems can result in significant delays, as seen in this incident.

Train services on the Gholwad-Dahanu route are essential for connecting commuters in the Palghar district to broader parts of Maharashtra. The disruption serves as a reminder of the importance of regular maintenance and quick response mechanisms to ensure smooth and reliable railway operations.