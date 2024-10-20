Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde is visiting Palghar and Dahanu as part of his Jan Samvad tour. Covering over 10,000 km across 24 districts, his tour includes interaction with Shiv Sainiks to strengthen party engagement. The visit is amid heightened preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde/ File Pic
Listen to this article
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde to visit Palghar, Dahanu on Jan Samvad tourx
00:00
Key Highlights
- Shrikant Shinde embarks on a Jan Samvad tour covering Palghar and Dahanu today.
- The Shiv Sena MP has travelled over 10,000 km across Maharashtra in 40 days.
- Seat-sharing discussions among Maharashtra parties are nearing completion for elections.
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde is set to visit Palghar and Dahanu today as part of the party's ongoing 'Jan Samvad' tour, during which he will engage with local Shiv Sainiks. This tour is part of a wider effort by the Shiv Sena to connect with supporters and gather feedback from the grassroots level.
Shrikant Shinde's journey, which has now spanned over forty days and more than 10,000 kilometres, has taken him across various regions of Maharashtra, including Northern Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Western Maharashtra, Konkan, Mumbai, and Marathwada. He has covered 24 districts as part of the tour, according to sources.
Meanwhile, with only a month left before the Maharashtra assembly elections, political activity in the state is intensifying. Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi are in the final stages of preparing for the elections, focusing on finalising seat-sharing agreements among their respective allies.
As per ANI, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that discussions around seat-sharing within the Mahayuti alliance are nearing completion. "We resolved the challenging constituencies yesterday through positive discussions, and the remaining seats will be finalised in the next couple of days. Once the agreements are in place, each party will announce their respective seats. Our internal processes, including the Election Committee and Parliamentary Board, are nearly finished, and our first candidate list could be released any time," Fadnavis stated.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also provided an update, mentioning a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah held on Friday. "We had positive discussions regarding seat-sharing within the Mahayuti alliance, and we are now in the final phase of talks. The announcement will be made soon, and we are confident it will be good news," he said.
The state of Maharashtra will head to the polls on November 20, with results scheduled to be declared on November 23, ANI reported.
In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena won 56, and Congress obtained 44. This was a slight change from 2014, where the BJP won 122 seats, the Shiv Sena secured 63, and Congress obtained 42.
Shrikant Shinde's journey, which has now spanned over forty days and more than 10,000 kilometres, has taken him across various regions of Maharashtra, including Northern Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Western Maharashtra, Konkan, Mumbai, and Marathwada. He has covered 24 districts as part of the tour, according to sources.
Meanwhile, with only a month left before the Maharashtra assembly elections, political activity in the state is intensifying. Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi are in the final stages of preparing for the elections, focusing on finalising seat-sharing agreements among their respective allies.
As per ANI, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that discussions around seat-sharing within the Mahayuti alliance are nearing completion. "We resolved the challenging constituencies yesterday through positive discussions, and the remaining seats will be finalised in the next couple of days. Once the agreements are in place, each party will announce their respective seats. Our internal processes, including the Election Committee and Parliamentary Board, are nearly finished, and our first candidate list could be released any time," Fadnavis stated.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also provided an update, mentioning a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah held on Friday. "We had positive discussions regarding seat-sharing within the Mahayuti alliance, and we are now in the final phase of talks. The announcement will be made soon, and we are confident it will be good news," he said.
The state of Maharashtra will head to the polls on November 20, with results scheduled to be declared on November 23, ANI reported.
In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena won 56, and Congress obtained 44. This was a slight change from 2014, where the BJP won 122 seats, the Shiv Sena secured 63, and Congress obtained 42.
ADVERTISEMENT
(With inputs from ANI)
"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!