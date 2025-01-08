Third part of our series sheds light on filthy lavatories commuters are forced to use on WR and CR

A clean toilet at Byculla station. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Continuing its audit of public toilets across the city, mid-day visited several stations on both Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) to take stock of the condition of washrooms used by commuters. The findings highlight glaring disparities between the two lines, with WR’s facilities lagging behind. The toilets at Byculla station on the central line stood out as a shining example of cleanliness whereas WR’s lavatories were worse for wear.

However, one CR station, Vidyavihar, lacked toilet facilities altogether, an absence that left commuters frustrated. The station serves many students as the locality is home to major colleges. “We’ve been waiting for years for a toilet here. Women commuters like me face difficulties, especially those travelling long distances,” a student said. On both lines, there were separate toilets for the differently abled, which were placed in lock and key. One has to approach the station master for the key to use these facilities.

Central Railway

Byculla

Managed by the DMart Foundation rather than CR, the two lavatories at either end of the station were immaculate and could serve as a template. The toilets were well-equipped and free of cost for passengers, unlike their counterparts at other stations. “This is how all public toilets should be. They are spotless and well-maintained. Public hygiene has been kept in mind. Cleaners and staff are stationed at the entrances so that cleaning can be conducted regularly,” said Shreyas Shinde, a commuter who travels from Borivli to Byculla daily.

Ghatkopar



A shut lavatory at Ghatkopar station. PIC/RAJENDRA B. AKLEKAR

The toilets at Ghatkopar were in poor condition, with no urinal units installed. Users were forced to urinate directly on the wall despite being charged. “Paying for such an unhygienic facility feels like daylight robbery,” said a commuter.

Bhandup



Bhandup station. FILE PIC

The paid toilet and urinals at Bhandup station were comparatively clean, though occasional lapses in maintenance were evident. “It’s decent, but cleanliness should be consistent,” said Prashik Kamble, a commuter.

Mulund



A toilet at Mulund station. PIC/RAJENDRA B. AKLEKAR

Mulund station was one of the cleaner facilities operated by Railways on CR. Paid toilets and urinals were well-maintained, setting a standard for other stations. “This station shows that regular cleaning can make a huge difference,” said a Mulund resident.

Kurla



Kurla station, which sees heavy footfall. FILE PIC/SAYYED SAMEER ABEDI

The toilets on platform 1 at Kurla station were relatively clean, featuring modern amenities like infrared sensors for flushing urinals. However, paan stains were ubiquitous. “It’s good to see technology being used, but more regular cleaning would make a big difference. The hygiene here is good compared to other toilets but not as good as the ones at Byculla and CSMT, which are managed by the DMart Foundation,” said Ravi Khanna,

a commuter.

Western Railway

Mumbai Central



The urinal at Mumbai Central station. PIC/Prasun Choudhari

The lone toilet on platform 1/2 at Mumbai Central painted a grim picture. Poorly maintained, it comprised only three urinals. Its walls were stained with paan. There are other toilets in the terminal building from where outstation trains operate but they are inaccessible to local train passengers.

Sandesh Gosavi, a regular commuter, told mid-day, “First of all, it is difficult for anyone to locate this toilet as it does not even have a signboard. On top of this, the toilet is only equipped with urinals. Furthermore, the walls are coated with paan stains.”

“Mumbai Central is a major station, but its toilet facilities are appalling. Passengers who come to Mumbai from other areas use this station to travel locally. It’s high time for an upgrade and cleanliness drive,” said another frequent traveller.

Dadar



Platform 1 of Dadar railway station. PIC/ANURAG AHIRE

Similar to Bandra, the paid toilet and urinals on platform 1 at Dadar were fairly clean. However, a lack of thorough maintenance was evident. “At least it’s usable, but for a paid service, we expect much better hygiene. Dadar serves as an exchange terminal for passengers who switch between the central and western lines. This means the number of passengers using the Dadar station is much higher than that of other local stations. But that does not mean the toilets should not be hygienic,” said Priya Nair, who switches trains at Dadar station daily.

Borivli



The urinal on platform 2 of Borivli station. PIC/ANURAG AHIRE

The toilet on the southern end of platform 2 at Borivli station, which only comprised urinals, left much to be desired. Despite being a paid facility, it was far from clean and emitted a stench. “The smell is unbearable. It’s better to avoid using these facilities. I prefer using the toilet only when there is an emergency. What is the use of paying, if the toilets cannot be kept clean,” asked Sudesh Naik, who travels from Borivli to Bandra daily.

Bandra



Platform 1 of Bandra railway station. PIC/ANURAG AHIRE

The toilets at Bandra station were fairly clean, but they still failed to meet expectations. “This is better than other stations on the western line, but there’s room for improvement. Regular maintenance is crucial. The situation here is the same despite having to pay even to urinate,” said a commuter.

Andheri



Platform 1 of Andheri railway station. PIC/ANURAG AHIRE

The paid toilet and urinals at platform 1 in Andheri station were also not up to the mark with paan stains marring the walls. “The authorities need to monitor the cleanliness more strictly. Paying for such a service feels unfair. Another issue is that charges are also levied for urinating,” remarked a regular commuter. Compared to the toilet on platform number 1, the free-to-use toilet just next to the ticket window on the east side of the station was much cleaner.

Official Speak

The CR chief public relations officer said, “We are trying to give out the toilets on CR to corporations to maintain under their CSR activities. This will ensure that the condition of the toilets improves. We are in the process of constructing toilets at Vidyavihar station. When I last checked, approximately 30 per cent of the work was completed. I will obtain information from the department concerned and update you about the actual percentage of work completed and the deadline for the construction work.” Calls and messages to WR went unanswered by press time.