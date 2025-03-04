The Worli legislator was speaking to reporters in Mumbai in the wake of the resignation of the NCP leader, days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the Beed sarpanch murder case

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday demanded the dismissal of the Devendra Fadnavis-led government and imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra in view of the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state, news agency PTI reported.

The former Maharashtra Minister was speaking to reporters in Mumbai in the wake of the resignation of state minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde, days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the Beed Sarpanch murder case.

Thackeray said Munde's resignation was not enough considering the law-and-order situation in the state, reported PTI.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district of Maharashtra, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 last year allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid against an energy company in the district.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray said, "Resignation (of Munde) is not enough. The government should be dismissed and President's rule should be imposed in the state."

According to PTI, the former minister also cited recent instances of crime against women such as the rape of a 26-year old woman in a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Pune and the setting ablaze of a girl in Mumbai.

"Law-and-order situation in the state has been deteriorating since the last three years. If the government is not dismissed, who will come to Maharashtra for investment, how will citizens be safe?" he asked.

Thackeray also demanded a supplementary charge sheet in the Beed Sarpanch murder case, implying that Munde too should be named as an accused.

Referring to the photos of brutality meted out to sarpanch Deshmukh, Thackeray said the images were very disturbing.

The CM must have seen the photos a day after Deshmukh's murder, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Worli Constitutency said.

"The CM assured the opposition that justice will be done in the case. But were the CM's hands tied due to coalition dharma and friendship? We do not know the reasons behind it," Thackeray said.

The Sena (UBT) leader further demanded the public hanging of the prime accused in the case Beed Sarpanch murder case.

The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Mumbai.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)