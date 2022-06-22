MVA an 'unnatural alliance', Shiv Sena must walk out of it: Eknath Shinde

Shinde's reaction after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reached out to the rebels, saying he would quit his post if even one Sena MLA comes and tells him on his face that he was incompetent

The calm before the storm? Eknath Shinde with Aurangabad MLA Sanjay Shirsat on Monday, just beore taking his flock to Surat. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Shiv Sena's rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi was an "unnatural alliance" and it was imperative for his party to walk out of the coalition with the NCP and the Congress for its own sake and that of party workers.

Shinde's reaction after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reached out to the rebels, saying he would quit his post if even one Sena MLA comes and tells him on his face that he was incompetent.

"It is necessary to quit the unnatural alliance for the sake of Shiv Sainiks and the Shiv Sena. It is important to take a decision in the interest of the state," Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati along with rebel Sena MLAs, tweeted.

Also Read: I am ready to quit as Maharashtra CM: Uddhav Thackeray

His tweets were in Marathi with #Hindutvaforever.

Shinde maintained that while the NCP and the Congress were growing stronger in the MVA alliance, the Shiv Sena, which heads the governing bloc, and its workers were getting systematically weakened.

(with inputs from PTI)