Maharashtra political crisis: Why Eknath Shinde went for BJP’s Surat

Updated on: 22 June,2022 07:38 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Shailesh Nayak |

It is suspected he chose it to keep his MLAs safe in party’s ‘home’ state

Police stand guard outside Le Meridien in Surat on Tuesday. Pic/PTI


The Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde and some MLAs have been camping in Surat. The group is said to have moved there after some alleged clashes between Shinde’s supporters and other members of the party.

Some of the MLAs were sent to the Surat’s Le Meridien hotel late on Monday night itself. As the political drama unfolded, the security outside the hotel was beefed up. 




The BJP’s ‘home’ state is Gujarat and it is suspected that Shinde selected Surat to keep the MLAs safe. Surat is also the home ground of Harsh Sanghvi, who is minister of state for home affairs and  also home pitch for BJP state president CR Patil. So speculations are rife about why Shinde chose a BJP state, believing it to be safe.


shiv sena uddhav thackeray aaditya thackeray Rajya Sabha mumbai mumbai news

