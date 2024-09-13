Nagpur hit-and-run: CCTV footage of bar visited by BJP leader’s son goes missing

BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s son’s Audi, allegedly driven by his friend, hit several vehicles, injuring two people on a moped

The Audi car with missing number plates

CCTV footage of the bar visited by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket and his friends before his Audi car crashed into several vehicles is missing, police have said. An official said that the Digital Video Recorder of the joint in Nagpur had been seized on Thursday.

Sanket Bawankule's Audi, allegedly driven by his friend Arjun Hawre, hit several vehicles in Ramdaspeth in the early hours of Monday, leaving two persons on a moped injured.



BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Pic/PTI

Occupants of a Polo car that was hit chased down the Audi at T Point in Mankapur, apprehended Hawre and Ronit Chittwamwar, and handed them over to police. Hawre was arrested on Monday night and later released on bail at the police station.

“The CCTV footage of the time when they were at La Horee Bar (before the crash) is missing. We seized their DVR on Wednesday and have sent it for forensic analysis," the Sitabuldi police station official said.

The manager of La Horee had refused to hand over the CCTV footage and the electronic equipment to a probe team on Tuesday, he claimed. The bar management relented after it was threatened with legal action.

However, we realised there had been no footage since Sunday night. Further probe is underway, he added. Although Sanket was riding in the car, he was not at the wheel at the time of the accident, police had said earlier. As per police, he consumed liquor and some chicken and mutton dishes at the bar.

