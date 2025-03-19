Nagpur violence: 54 held; police searching for mastermind, says minister

The Minister of State for Home said that the strictest action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence, and the fear of the law would be instilled

Police have so far arrested 54 people in connection with the Nagpur violence, while a search is on to trace the mastermind, Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam said on Wednesday, stressing that attacks on police personnel will be dealt with strictly, reported news agency PTI.

The Minister of State for Home told reporters that the strictest action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence, and the fear of the law would be instilled.

"54 people have been arrested in connection with Nagpur violence. They dared to attack policemen. We will show what is meant by police fear. They will not be spared," Kadam told reporters.

He said the government would ensure that the police morale is not affected, adding that instructions have been given to take the strictest action.

"Police are looking for the mastermind behind the Nagpur violence," Kadam said and warned of action against those circulating wrong videos on social media, reported PTI.

Thirty-three police personnel, including three DCP-rank officers, were injured on Monday night when mobs went on a rampage, damaging vehicles, hurling petrol bombs and stones at police, and attacking houses.

Rumours about a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by VHP for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, was the prima facie trigger for violence.

Some rioters allegedly touched a woman constable inappropriately and tried to disrobe her during the violence, as per an FIR.

Intelligence failure led to Nagpur violence: Oppn attacks Maharashtra govt

Opposition parties on Wednesday questioned the Maharashtra government over the law and order situation in the state, and said it could not prevent the violence in Nagpur due to its intelligence failure, reported PTI.

Nagpur city witnessed violence on Monday night as stones were hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad's agitation seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar said Nagpur is the home turf of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Who lit the fire there?... If the violence was pre-planned, what happened was due to the intelligence failure. Police were nowhere to be seen for one-and-a-half hours after the violence broke out," he alleged, reported PTI.

Speaking on budgetary demands of the home department in the state assembly, Wadettiwar wondered why no action was being taken against a state minister despite his provocative statements.

"Why is he not asked to resign?" the Congress leader sought to know, reported PTI.

Earlier, BJP MLA Pravin Datke, who represents the Nagpur Central assembly constituency, said through a point of information in the House that women constables were molested during the violence.

Participating in the debate, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state.

"Kidnapping, sexual assault cases have risen. Former Shiv Sena corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar was killed in broad daylight. Former minister Baba Siddique was also gunned down," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)