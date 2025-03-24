Immediately after the incident Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule had instructed the Nagpur Collector to speed up the claims process to provide quick relief to affected individuals

A vandalised car after the clash in Nagpur’s Hansapuri area last week. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Nagpur violence: Compensation for victims before Tuesday x 00:00

Seventy-one people who lost property (two-wheelers and four-wheelers) in the Nagpur riots last week, will receive compensation directly to their bank accounts within the next 48 hours (by Tuesday), possibly making this the fastest delivery of victim compensation in the state in recent times. On March 17, stone throwing and riot incidents rocked Nagpur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Within eight days of the incident, the government is disbursing financial assistance to those hit by damages to their vehicles and property. Immediately after the incident Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule had instructed the Nagpur Collector to speed up the claims process to provide quick relief to affected individuals.

Vandalised vehicles in the Mahal area of Nagpur. Pic/PTI

According to the office of the Nagpur Collector, on Saturday, Fadnavis issued instructions to complete the disbursement of compensation amount within next 48 hours. “As per our records, 71 people are eligible for receiving the compensation amount. Our office is ready with the details like–bank accounts of the people eligible to receive the compensation. In next 48 hours [by Tuesday evening] dues will be credited in the beneficiaries’ account,” Dr Vipin Itankar, Nagpur Collector, told mid-day over the phone.

Speaking to mid-day about the speed with which the panchamas were done and compensation amount disbursed to those affected, Fadnavis said, “The incident is very unfortunate. We want to set an example for the future and also want to tell victims that we are with them.”

Last week, riots broke out over rumours that a ‘chadar’ bearing holy inscriptions was burnt by right wing organisations during protests over removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. On Saturday, Fadnavis, in his press meet, had mentioned that the cost of properties damaged during the Nagpur violence will be recovered from rioters. “Failure to pay will lead to seizure and selling of the properties of people who indulged in the violence,” the CM stated.

Speaking about the incident, Dr Itankar stated that within five days the panchnama (document that records evidence and other details related to mishap from the spot) were completed and disbursement of the financial assistance to affected would be completed within eight days of the incident. “If anyone feels he or she has been left out from the list of eligible names for compensation, they can get in touch with the Collector office or call on helpline numbers. Our office will verify details and if the person fits in the eligibility criteria, we will do the needful,” Dr Itankar added.

105 arrested

The Nagpur police, after analysing videos and camera footage, have arrested 105 people, including 12 minors, and action has been taken against all accused. The CM feels that police personnel and administration too acted swiftly in this case. “Within four hours the situation was under control,” Fadnavis stated during an interaction at a function held in Nagpur.