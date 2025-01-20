A woman and her teenage son in Nagpur have been arrested for killing her abusive husband during a domestic altercation. The incident occurred in Ingole Nagar, where years of abuse allegedly led to the fatal outcome.

A woman and her teenage son have been taken into custody for allegedly killing her husband during a domestic altercation in Nagpur.

The incident occurred in Ingole Nagar under Hudkeshwar police station limits, and police have described it as an outcome of sustained domestic abuse and violence.

According to officials, the 50-year-old woman and her minor son (exact age withheld) were repeatedly subjected to physical and verbal abuse by the 57-year-old victim, who was described as an alcoholic with a history of domestic violence.

The situation escalated on Sunday evening when a heated argument between the family members took a tragic turn.

During the altercation, the son reportedly pushed his father, causing him to fall and sustain a nose injury.

Matters worsened as the confrontation intensified, leading to the boy using a towel to strangle his father.

The woman allegedly assisted her son in the act, said police officials.

After committing the crime, the duo attempted to conceal their actions by stuffing the body into a sack and planning to dispose of it.

The son sought assistance from a friend, but the friend, upon realising the gravity of the situation, informed the police.

Following this tip-off, officers from Hudkeshwar police station conducted an investigation and recovered the victim's body.

The woman was subsequently arrested, and her son detained in connection with the murder.