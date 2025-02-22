A section of residents and members of Hindu outfits that had gathered at the site said that the dargah itself was unauthorised and must also be removed

Representational Image

Listen to this article Nashik Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra removes encroachments near dargah x 00:00

Many unauthorised structures near the Pir Baba dargah Nashik district's Kathe Galli area were removed by the civic body's anti-encroachment team on Saturday, an official said, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Nashik Municipal Corporation official, the constructions were on an open space near Sidney Tower building and were taken down without causing any disturbance to the dargah.

"The drive took place in the presence of additional municipal commissioner Smita Zagade and deputy commissioner of police Kirankumar Chavan. Sections of the law that prohibits assembly of persons were enforced to carry out the encroachment removal drive quickly and peacefully," the official said, PTI reported.

He said that Shahar-e-Khatib Hafiz Hisamuddin Ashrafi and former corporator Babalu Pathan visited the dargah and expressed satisfaction at the way the civic drive was carried out.

However, a section of residents and members of Hindu outfits that had gathered at the site said that the dargah itself was unauthorised and must also be removed, PTI reported.

Nashik Central MLA Devyani Pharande said that the NMC's anti-encroachment drive is not complete and the entire site should be cleared.

"Creating such structures along roads or on open spaces and then putting pressure on authorities in the name of Waqf Board will not be tolerated. Amendments to the Waqf law to stop such practices are on the cards," the BJP MLA said, PTI cited.

BMC clears encroachments on S V Rd for widening work; to provide alternative space for eligible structures

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished several structures along S V Road in Kandivli West on Tuesday, as part of its road-widening project. These structures were obstructing the expansion of the road.

A BMC official said, “The eligibility of these structures has already been determined. The owners of eligible structures will be provided with alternative space within the area as per our directions. There is also a provision for monetary compensation for those who prefer it instead of alternative space.”

The official further explained that the proposed width of S V Road is 90 feet, but in some sections, it narrows to 40 to 50 feet, causing bottlenecks during peak hours. According to BMC records, 30 structures near Poisar Masjid were demolished. The demolition drive involved 50 labourers, two JCB machines, and two dumpers.

(With agency inputs)