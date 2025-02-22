Maharashtra: One killed, five seriously injured after truck rams into vehicles on highway in Nashik

The accident involving seven to eight vehicles occurred at Rahud ghat on the Mumbai-Agra Highway near Chandwad around 10 pm on Friday, an official said

The police on Saturday said that a woman was killed, and five others were seriously injured after a truck crashed into vehicles in the ghat section of a national highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district, reported news agency PTI.

The accident involving seven to eight vehicles occurred at Rahud ghat on the Mumbai-Agra Highway near Chandwad around 10 pm on Friday, an official said, reported PTI.

He said that as per preliminary reports, the brakes of a truck heading towards Mumbai failed on a slope, and it crashed into seven to eight vehicles, including cars and trucks.

The official said a 45-year-old woman in one of the cars was killed, five others were seriously injured, and a few persons sustained minor injuries in the accident, reported PTI.

He said the injured persons were rushed to Chandwad sub-district hospital, reported PTI.

The official said the traffic came to a standstill on the highway for some time, and the situation normalised by morning.

Five labourers killed after tipper truck unloads sand on shed at construction site in Jalna

Five labourers, among them a minor, were killed when a tipper truck unloaded sand on their temporary shed at a construction site on Saturday, police said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of the day at the site of a bridge project at Pasodi-Chandol in Jafrabad tehsil, an official said.

He said the labourers were sleeping in a makeshift shed at the site when a sand-laden tipper arrived, and the truck driver, unaware of their presence, unloaded the contents on the shed, burying them, reported PTI.

According to sources, the shed collapsed under the weight of the sand, and the truck driver fled the scene.

The official said a girl and a woman were rescued from the debris.

He said a case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the driver.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Dhanwai (60) and his son Bhushan Dhanwai (16), both residents of Golegaon in Sillod tehsil, and Sunil Sapkal (20), a resident of Padmavati in Jafrabad tehsil, reported PTI.

He said the identity of the other two victims was yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)