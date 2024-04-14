Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Navi Mumbai 17 year old dies after drowning in pool during swimming lessons in Vashi
<< Back to Elections 2024

Navi Mumbai: 17-year-old dies after drowning in pool during swimming lessons in Vashi

Updated on: 14 April,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The incident happened during a swimming training session at Father Agnes Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai and Vashi Police are investigating the matter. 

Navi Mumbai: 17-year-old dies after drowning in pool during swimming lessons in Vashi

The incident happened at pool in Father Agnes Sports Complex/ Sourced Photo

Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai: 17-year-old dies after drowning in pool during swimming lessons in Vashi
x
00:00

A 17-year-old student drowned at Father Agnel School in Vashi, Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The incident happened during a swimming training session and Vashi Police are investigating the matter. 


Police sources said that the primary investigation highlighted that the incident happened between 2 pm to 3 pm. "The deceased boy was attending a session at the Father Agnel Sports Complex as part of the school curriculum. He was rushed to a hospital after he was spotted in the pool. The doctors claimed he was hospitalised for dehydration and said that they later declared him dead," an official said. 


The incident is under scrutiny since it happened in a trainer's presence. "Investigation is underway; we will take statements of all the people present during the time of the incident and take further action accordingly," said an officer from Vashi police station.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you cook with pineapple as a key ingredient?
navi mumbai vashi mumbai police mumbai news maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK