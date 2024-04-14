Navi Mumbai: 17-year-old dies after drowning in pool during swimming lessons in Vashi

The incident happened during a swimming training session at Father Agnes Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai and Vashi Police are investigating the matter.

The incident happened at pool in Father Agnes Sports Complex/ Sourced Photo

A 17-year-old student drowned at Father Agnel School in Vashi, Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The incident happened during a swimming training session and Vashi Police are investigating the matter.

Police sources said that the primary investigation highlighted that the incident happened between 2 pm to 3 pm. "The deceased boy was attending a session at the Father Agnel Sports Complex as part of the school curriculum. He was rushed to a hospital after he was spotted in the pool. The doctors claimed he was hospitalised for dehydration and said that they later declared him dead," an official said.

The incident is under scrutiny since it happened in a trainer's presence. "Investigation is underway; we will take statements of all the people present during the time of the incident and take further action accordingly," said an officer from Vashi police station.

