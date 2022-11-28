×
Navi Mumbai: Over 30 two-wheelers gutted in fire near Mansarovar railway station

Updated on: 28 November,2022 09:35 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

There is no report of injuries

Two-wheelers gutted in fire. Pic/Sumit Renose


On Monday afternoon, more than 30 two-wheelers parked in the parking lot outside Mansarovar railway station in Navi Mumbai  were gutted in a fire.


Mansarovar railway station has a designated parking space outside. Hundreds of passengers park their vehicles outside the station every day.



On Monday afternoon, one of these vehicles suddenly caught fire and it widely spread to other vehicles in no time. Auto drivers standing nearby the station alerted the fire brigade and rushed to the spot to shift other vehicles safely.


The cause of the fire is not yet known. Kamothe cops are investigating the matter and awaiting the report from the fire brigade about the reason behind the fire.

"A total of 34 out of 42 two-wheelers parked there were completely gutted. We received the fire call at 5:15pm. It was doused in 45 minutes. There is no report of injuries. We are probing the cause of the blaze," an official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

