Mumbai: Man kills wife over suspicion of affair, arrested

Updated on: 28 November,2022 09:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Both the accused husband and his wife used to work in a Bhandup housing owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife on suspicion of a love affair with another man, the Bhandup police of Mumbai informed on Monday.


The accused husband, identified as 37-year-old Basant Saha, allegedly murdered his wife, 21-year-old Rita Devi, by hitting her on the head with a cooking pan, police said.



Both the accused husband and his wife used to work in a Bhandup housing owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).


The accused was produced in a court which sent him to police custody for three days.

Further reports are awaited.

