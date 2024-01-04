Navi Mumbai: Case against man for duping private firm of Rs 50 lakh

The accused took orders from various customers in Nerul and Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai for supply of 206 mobile phones

A case has been registered against man for duping private firm of Rs 50 lakh. The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a 45-year-old employee of a private company engaged in selling mobile phones for allegedly duping it of Rs 50.01 lakh, an official said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The accused took orders from various customers in Nerul and Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai for supply of 206 mobile phones, reported PTI.

But, he allegedly sold the mobile phones directly in the market and kept the amount received with himself instead of depositing it with the company, the official from APMC police station said, adding the accused committed the fraud between August and December 2023, reported PTI.

A case on charges of criminal breach of trust was registered against the accused on Wednesday and a probe was on into it, he said, reported PTI.

In another case, civic authorities have raided a closed slaughterhouse in Maharashtra's Thane district and busted an illegal manufacturing unit there engaged in production of ghee from animal body parts, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The raid was conducted on Tuesday at the slaughterhouse located on Idgah Road in Bhiwandi town, he said, reported PTI.

Officials found there clandestine production of ghee from animal body parts for supply of the product in the market, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's (BNMC) disaster management officer Sakib Karbhe told PTI.

Ten tins of illicitly produced ghee, six large vessels and other items used in the manufacturing process were seized, he said, reported PTI.

The persons present at the slaughterhouse managed to escape before authorities could apprehend them, the official said, reported PTI.

The action was taken after BNMC Commissioner Ajay Vaidya received complaints against various slaughterhouses operating illegally in the town, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, three unidentified persons robbed a car driver of his vehicle and Rs 2.21 lakh in cash after assaulting him in Thane district, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

A complaint was registered on Tuesday based on the victim's statement under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after the incident on December 30, they said, reported PTI.

The 20-year-old driver was on his way from Katai Naka in Thane city when the three men flagged down his car, seemingly seeking a lift to Vashi in Navi Mumbai, said the police, quoting from the complaint, reported PTI.

When he stopped the car, the trio brandished a knife, assaulted the victim, and forcibly ejected him from the vehicle. The assailants fled in the car after looting Rs 2.21 lakh in cash from the victim, said the police. An investigation was underway, they added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)