Navi Mumbai: FIR against duo for duping 25 investors of Rs 1 crore

Accused Sonali Chavan-Bhandare and Ashish Lwate allegedly cheated the investors since February 2022

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a FIR against duo for duping 25 investors of Rs 1 crore, reported news agency PTI.

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly duping 25 investors of nearly Rs 1 crore after luring them with high returns, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Accused Sonali Chavan-Bhandare and Ashish Lwate allegedly cheated the investors since February 2022, he said, reported PTI.

The accused persuaded the victims to invest in a "gold coin" scheme through their company with the promise of lucrative returns. Collectively, the victims shelled out Rs 1.03 crore, he said, reported PTI.

When the investors did not receive the promised returns as well as the principal, they approached the police, reported PTI.

The Kharghar police on Tuesday registered a FIR against duo, he added, reported PTI.

In another incident, police have arrested three men for allegedly attacking four persons with iron rods and sticks following a dispute with one of them in Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The incident took place in Rabale industrial area on Monday night, reported PTI.

The accused initially attacked one of the victims over a dispute, as per the FIR registered at Rabale MIDC police station which did not elaborate on the dispute, reported PTI.

The victim's cousin and two of his friends then rushed to save him, but the accused attacked them also with sticks and iron rods, injuring them, the official said, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint by the victims, the police on Tuesday arrested the three accused men, in the age group of 20 to 29 years, reported PTI.

Two juveniles were also allegedly involved in the assault. The police nabbed them and handed them over to their parents, the official said, reported PTI.

The accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and a probe was on into the case, he added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, three unidentified persons robbed a car driver of his vehicle and Rs 2.21 lakh in cash after assaulting him in Thane district, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

A complaint was registered on Tuesday based on the victim's statement under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after the incident on December 30, they said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)