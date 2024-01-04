Navi Mumbai civic body collects property tax of Rs 465.7 cr in 9 months of FY24

Property tax is one of the major source of revenue for the Navi Mumbai civic body. Navi Mumbai is a major industrial belt in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected Rs 465.70 crore as property tax in nine months of the financial year 2023-24 compared to Rs 398.65 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

Property tax is one of the major source of revenue for the Navi Mumbai civic body. Navi Mumbai is a major industrial belt in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, reported PTI.

The civic body laid emphasis on recovering arrears, leveraging data from newly assessed properties and conducted the first phase of LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging - a remote sensing & surveying technology) survey in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, an official release said, reported PTI.

With three months still left, the Navi Mumbai civic body has set a target of collecting property tax of Rs 800 crore in the financial year 2023-24, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a 45-year-old employee of a private company engaged in selling mobile phones for allegedly duping it of Rs 50.01 lakh, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The accused took orders from various customers in Nerul and Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai for supply of 206 mobile phones, reported PTI.

But, he allegedly sold the mobile phones directly in the market and kept the amount received with himself instead of depositing it with the company, the official from APMC police station said, adding the accused committed the fraud between August and December 2023, reported PTI.

A case on charges of criminal breach of trust was registered against the accused on Wednesday and a probe was on into it, he said, reported PTI.

In another case, the Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly duping 25 investors of nearly Rs 1 crore after luring them with high returns, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Accused Sonali Chavan-Bhandare and Ashish Lwate allegedly cheated the investors since February 2022, he said, reported PTI.

The accused persuaded the victims to invest in a ¿gold coin¿ scheme through their company with the promise of lucrative returns. Collectively, the victims shelled out Rs 1.03 crore, he said, reported PTI.

When the investors did not receive the promised returns as well as the principal, they approached the police, reported PTI.

The Kharghar police on Tuesday registered a cheating case against the duo, he added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)