Navi Mumbai DPS lake is being poisoned possibly deliberately
Navi Mumbai: 'DPS lake is being poisoned, possibly deliberately'

Updated on: 28 March,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Activist writes to authorities stating that water body, a habitat for flamingos, is reddish pink

Navi Mumbai: ‘DPS lake is being poisoned, possibly deliberately’

The environmentalist has requested that the chemicals be removed and the matter be investigated

Key Highlights

  1. While environment lovers have been trying to protect the famous DPS lake in Navi Mumbai
  2. City-based environmentalist has alleged that the water body is being deliberately poisoned
  3. Environmentalist Stalin D has written a letter to the environment department

While environment lovers have been trying to protect the famous DPS lake in Navi Mumbai, a city-based environmentalist has alleged that the water body—a flamingo and wader bird habitat—is being deliberately poisoned. 


Environmentalist Stalin D has written a letter to the principal secretary of the environment department, Mangrove Cell, round officer of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), APCCF Wildlife West, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner and the environment cell of CIDCO.


The environmentalist has requested that the chemicals be removed and the matter be investigated


Stalin, the director of NGO Vanashakti, in his letter, stated, “This is to draw your urgent attention to the possible deliberate poisoning of the DPS which is a flamingo and lake bird habitat. We have observed that the lake/water body has turned reddish pink and the birds could be threatened while feeding in it.”

The letter also states that the sudden colouration appears to be human-induced and it is possibly an attempt to kill the birds or destroy the habitat. 

“We are attaching geo-tagged pictures of the site taken by the undersigned. Please take steps to remove the chemicals and also investigate the issue through scientific analysis,” the letter concludes. 

In the video and pictures that have been forwarded to the authorities, it can be seen that there is a change in the water colour. 

Flamingos keep flying in and out from the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary depending on tidal water levels. The pink birds fly to the TCFS satellite wetlands of DPS lake, NRI-TSC, Belpada, Bhendkhal and Panje wetlands when the tidal water level crosses 15 cm.

