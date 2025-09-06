Key stretches include Thane-Belapur Road, Janta Market, Kopri Bridge and others; the Hazrat Mohammad Paigambar Jayanti Celebration Committee will take out the procession from Ghansoli Dargah to Sachi Hotel in Koparkhairane.

The Hazrat Mohammad Paigambar Jayanti Celebration Committee will take out the procession from Ghansoli Dargah to Sachi Hotel in Koparkhairane. The grand celebration is expected to see eight to 10 tempos, four to five tangas (horse carriages), 15 to 20 cars and jeeps, 100 to 125 motorcycles, and thousands of Muslim community from across Navi Mumbai, including Airoli, Rabale, Chinchpada, Ghansoli, Digha, and Koparkhairane.

If you’re planning to travel through Ghansoli or Koparkhairane this Monday, brace yourself for diversions. With the Eid-E-Milad procession scheduled on September 8, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and route changes to ensure the religious event passes off smoothly without causing chaos for daily commuters.

For motorists, this means key stretches like Rekha Sweet Home–Sachi Hotel road, Thane-Belapur Road, Motar Lane, Vashi Naka, Janta Market, and Kopri Bridge will face closures and diversions from 12 noon till the procession concludes. Office-goers and local shopkeepers fear delays, but the police say arrangements are in place to strike a balance between devotion and daily life.

“We appeal to citizens to plan their travel in advance. While thousands will join the procession, our traffic teams will be on the ground to guide commuters. Emergency vehicles will not face any restrictions. A dedicated helpline (022-2756 2288) and email (dcptraffic.nm@mahapolice.gov.in) have also been activated for assistance,” said Navi Mumbai Traffic DCP Tirupati Kakde. Residents in Koparkhairane, especially near Ghansoli Dargah, say they expect congestion but welcome the notification as it gives them time to adjust their travel plans. Autorickshaw drivers, too, anticipate longer waiting times but believe the arrangements will help manage the crowd.

The police insist that civic convenience remains a priority while respecting the religious sentiments of the community. With clear instructions, real-time monitoring, and field staff in place, the city hopes to celebrate Eid-E-Milad in harmony without bringing traffic to a standstill.