To address these issues, authorities have decided to carry out full-scale concretisation of the lane.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Uran Phata bridge lane shut for repairs; traffic diverted till March 22 x 00:00

Traffic movement from Navi Mumbai towards Mumbai and Thane is being diverted for a month due to the concretisation of a lane on the Uran Phata bridge. The lane will remain closed till March 22, with vehicles travelling via the Sion-Panvel highway being rerouted through alternative roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a notification, the Uran Phata bridge on the Sion-Panvel Highway has deteriorated due to frequent repairs over the years, leading to recurring traffic disruptions. Additionally, the descent on the Mumbai-bound lane has posed a safety risk for two-wheeler riders. To address these issues, authorities have decided to carry out full-scale concretisation of the lane.

The notification, issued by the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department, stated that traffic personnel will be deployed on the bridge and surrounding areas to manage diversions and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Two alternative routes have been designated

>> Vehicles travelling from Pune to Mumbai are advised to take the Panvel exit via the Atal Setu towards Mumbai.

>> Vehicles coming via Kalamboli should take a left turn under the CBD bridge and proceed towards Mumbai via Killa Junction and Palm Beach Road.