Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said NCP (SP) leaders and women workers will protest by wearing red ribbons at the pedestal of Mahatma Gandhi's statue near the state secretariat in Mumbai on Tuesday against the delay in the clearing of the Shakti bill. The protest will come at a time when President will be on the visit to the state

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday urged President Droupadi Murmu to approve the Shakti bill passed by the state legislature that prescribes death penalty for rapists.

Deshmukh said NCP (SP) leaders and women workers will protest by wearing red ribbons at the pedestal of Mahatma Gandhi's statue near the state secretariat in Mumbai on Tuesday against the delay in clearing of the bill, news agency PTI reported.

The protest will come at a time when President Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Maharashtra, starting Monday. She is scheduled to attend the centenary year celebrations of the state legislative council, adjoining the secretariat, on Tuesday.

"When I was the home minister of Maharashtra, our government passed the Shakti bill under which provides for death penalty for rapists. But the bill needs the Centre's approval (Presidential assent) before it can become a law," Deshmukh told reporters in Mumbai, adding that the state government must diligently follow up the issue with the Union government.

"If the Centre has any reservations with the Shakti bill then it should communicate to the state government, and changes can be made accordingly," Deshmukh added.

The NCP (SP) leader also targeted Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and said that it is imperative to pay attention to the law and order, especially crimes against women, in the state.

"As Fadnavis is busy breaking opposition parties and troubling political opponents with Central agencies, he doesn't have time for governance," Deshmukh stated.

'Pawar given security to keep eye on visitors ahead of state polls'

NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh said that his party chief Sharad Pawar declined certain measures under the Z-plus security accorded to him by the Centre. He further claimed that the security was being provided to keep an eye on Pawar's political visitors ahead of the state Assembly polls, likely to be held in October-November.

The Centre accorded Pawar the Z-plus cover of the Central Reserve Police Force's VIP security wing after a threat assessment review by agencies. However, Pawar is learnt to have conveyed to them that he has not been told why his security is being increased.

(With PTI inputs)