New installations will curb speeding near tunnel exit

Thirty to forty cameras will be added toward northbound exit. File pic/Rane Ashish

The Mumbai police have requested the BMC to install more cameras on the Coastal Road for northbound traffic. The police claim that motorists tend to overspeed due to the lack of cameras between the tunnel exit and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, making the area accident-prone. They believe that 30 to 40 additional cameras are needed along this stretch.

The police have also requested access to the live feed from these cameras. “We have written a letter to the BMC requesting access to the live feed for better investigation of cases, and the process is ongoing,” the police said.

“Due to geographical constraints, speed breakers cannot be installed inside the tunnel. As a result, people tend to speed near the exit, which could lead to accidents,” a police official explained.

Speaking to mid-day, a BMC official stated that the tunnel is equipped with modern technology and that additional cameras will be installed outside the tunnel as part of ongoing construction in the northbound region.

“We are considering all the requests and working on it. The additional cameras will be installed by the end of the year,” the BMC official said, requesting anonymity. According to the BMC official, around 154 cameras have already been installed along the 4 km tunnel stretch, but 30 to 40 more will be added toward the northbound exit. “The Worli to Marine Drive section is well-equipped, but we are addressing the northbound region alongside the ongoing construction,” said the official.

Additionally, the police will gain access to the live CCTV feed once the Coastal Road construction is completed. “We are in the process of providing access to the live feed of the high-end CCTV cameras, which should be available to the police by the end of the year,” said a BMC official.

The BMC noted that there are currently 154 cameras inside the tunnel. “These include 15 video incident detection cameras, 47 pan-tilt-zoom cameras, and 28 speed cameras, all of which will assist the police in their investigations,” the BMC official added.

154

No. of cameras inside tunnel

Eagle-eye!

On BWSL

65 cameras

On Atal Setu

347 cameras