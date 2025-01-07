Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation's new tourist residency at Navegaon Dam in Gondia promises to enhance tourism in the region. CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the facility, highlighting its potential to attract nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation's (MTDC) new tourist residency at Navegaon Dam in Gondia district, which is expected to become a prime destination for tourists visiting the Nagzira Tiger Reserve. The inauguration took place virtually after a cabinet meeting at the Maharashtra Secretariat.

Present at the event were Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, State Minister for Tourism Indranil Naik, Tourism Secretary Jayshree Bhoj, and MTDC Managing Director Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi.

Navegaon Dam: An Ideal destination for nature lovers

Navegaon Dam is situated in the dense forests of Gondia, located 65 km south of the city. This lush green area, declared a sanctuary on November 22, 1975, is home to the National Bird Park. With an area of 165 square kilometers, it is a hotspot for migratory birds, with species from far-flung regions like Siberia visiting during certain seasons. The dam itself spans 11 square kilometers, with the scenic Maldongri Island situated at its center. The region also serves as a historical migration route for elephants, connecting the Nagzira Sanctuary to the forests of Chhattisgarh.

Tourists can enjoy a range of activities like boating, bird watching, and wildlife viewing in this serene and picturesque environment, which offers a true escape into nature.

State-of-the-Art Tourist Residency at Navegaon Dam

The new tourist residency, named Chandpur, is built with a funding of Rs 21 crore under the Regional Tourism Development Scheme. It offers modern amenities and is designed to cater to a wide range of tourists. The residency includes VIP suites, deluxe suites, standard suites, and an 8-bed dormitory. Facilities also include a restaurant and a swimming pool for recreation.

The residency provides a comfortable stay for tourists who wish to experience the beauty and serenity of Navegaon Dam while enjoying the conveniences of modern living. The structure is equipped with all necessary amenities, including changing rooms, manager rooms, and a waiting room, ensuring a pleasant experience for all visitors.

In addition to the residency, the area offers several attractions. The Itiadoh Dam, a well-known irrigation project catering to Gondia, Bhandara, and Gadchiroli districts, is located near the region. The project is famous for its fishing activities and is a key feature of the local economy.

Around 10 km from the dam is the Tibetan Camp and Gothangaon, which are popular among tourists for their cultural significance. A renowned Tibetan carpet weaving center is also located nearby, adding to the region’s appeal.

The Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuary, spread over 152.81 square kilometers, is home to 34 species of mammals, 166 bird species, and 34 species of reptiles. Among the notable wildlife sightings are the spotted deer, sambars, tigers, sloth bears, and gaur. The sanctuary also boasts a wide variety of flora, including medicinal, aromatic, and economically important plants. The sanctuary’s museum further educates visitors about its ecological importance.

Located just 3 km from the popular Pratapgad temple, this historic fort is a key pilgrimage site in the region. The area, surrounded by hills, is known for its historical significance and scenic beauty. The fort is a popular spot for trekkers and visitors who enjoy exploring the rugged terrain and witnessing the panoramic views.

The area is also home to the famous Sahanagadh Fort, situated 50 km away. These historical sites, combined with the natural beauty, provide a unique and immersive experience for all visitors.

To ensure the success of this initiative, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, led by Managing Director Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi, has been working diligently. The efforts of senior officials like Chandrashekhar Jayswal, Shailendra Borse, and Dinesh Kamble from the regional office in Nagpur have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life.

With the opening of the Navegaon Dam Tourist Residency, the Gondia district is poised to become a significant tourist hub in Vidarbha. The region’s rich biodiversity, historical sites, and modern amenities make it an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts and history buffs alike. The new residency will undoubtedly enhance the experience for visitors and contribute to the local economy by boosting tourism.