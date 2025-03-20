Luxon was accompanied by Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy

PM Luxon was welcomed aboard INS Surat by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Western Naval Command. Pic/Defence PRO

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Thursday visited the Indian Navy’s newest destroyer, INS Surat, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, an official statement said.

The dignitaries were welcomed aboard INS Surat by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Western Naval Command, the statement said.

"The dignitaries were given an in-depth briefing on the warship's intricate design, cutting-edge technologies, and formidable capabilities, offering a glimpse into its critical role in bolstering national maritime security," the officials said.

The statement further said that during the visit, Luxon and the officials received a detailed briefing about the ship’s advanced design, technology, and powerful capabilities.

INS Surat was commissioned on January 15, 2025, is the latest guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy. It was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai and designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau. The ship, with over 75 per cent indigenous content, is an important symbol of India’s "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" campaign, it said.

The visit of Prime Minister Luxon comes as the Royal New Zealand Navy Ship, HMNZS Te Kaha, is also in Mumbai from March 20 to 24, 2025. This visit, along with the presence of Commodore Rodger Ward, Commander of Combined Task Force 150, highlights the growing relationship between the Indian Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy, the official statement said.

It said that as part of his visit, Rear Admiral Golding met with Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh to discuss naval cooperation. He also visited the Heritage Hall at Naval Dockyard and spoke with the Admiral Superintendent about support for HMNZS Te Kaha’s future visit in April 2025.

Rear Admiral Golding laid a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh, a memorial at Naval Dockyard, to honor those who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation, it said.

Several activities have been planned as part of the visit, including sports fixtures, social events, and Cross-Deck visits between personnel from both navies. On departure, HMNZS Te Kaha will participate in a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the Indian Navy to enhance coordination and demonstrate their shared commitment to maritime cooperation, the official statement said.