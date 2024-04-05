Sources say movie won’t be a biopic, but a story revolving around MNS chief and his party

The film crew outside Shiv Shivtirth, residence of the MNS chief, in Dadar. Pic/Sameer Markande

Listen to this article Next change: The Raj Thackeray film x 00:00

In the wake of the release of movies depicting the lives of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and the late Anand Dighe, which were well-received, a film that revolves around Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and his party, is in the works.

Thackeray’s utterance ‘Lava re to video’, which he would say before screening clips while holding rallies ahead of the 2019 general election, gained popularity, becoming a catchphrase of his at one point in time. Taking a cue from the same, Thackeray is now trying to reach every household through the power of cinema. Sources from the MNS said Shivtirth, the residence of MNS chief at Shivaji Park in Dadar, was taken over by a film crew, huge lights, vanity vans and generators last week. A source claimed that a part of the project was shot at Shivtirth for the past few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the movies on Dighe and Thackeray Sr are strictly based on their lives and achievements, it is said that the upcoming film is not exactly a biopic in a strict sense; the script revolves around Thackeray and his party. Last year, in June, Thackeray’s son Amit and popular Marathi actress Tejaswini Pandit formed Sahyadri Films LLP, whose office is located at Veera Desai, Andheri West.

On the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, Thackeray accompanied by Amit met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi two weeks ago. Shortly after this, the MNS chief convened a series of meetings convened in Mumbai. Yet, a BJP-MNS pre-poll alliance has not been announced and Thackeray is expected to make a significant announcement during his annual Gudi Padwa rally on April 9.

Creative output

The MNS chief played an instrumental role in the making of the Bal Thackeray photobiography, which was published in 2005. Thackeray also did a voice-over for the teaser of the Marathi period epic Har Har Mahadev (2022). Many believe that Thackeray had taken a personal interest in the making of the 2014 action drama Lai Bhaari, which marks actor Riteish Deshmukh’s debut in Marathi cinema. The actor had even hosted a special screening of this movie for Thackeray.

2014

Year Lai Bhaari was released