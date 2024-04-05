Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Next change The Raj Thackeray film
<< Back to Elections 2024

Next change: The Raj Thackeray film

Updated on: 05 April,2024 05:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say movie won’t be a biopic, but a story revolving around MNS chief and his party

Next change: The Raj Thackeray film

The film crew outside Shiv Shivtirth, residence of the MNS chief, in Dadar. Pic/Sameer Markande

Listen to this article
Next change: The Raj Thackeray film
x
00:00

In the wake of the release of movies depicting the lives of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and the late Anand Dighe, which were well-received, a film that revolves around Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and his party, is in the works.


Thackeray’s utterance ‘Lava re to video’, which he would say before screening clips while holding rallies ahead of the 2019 general election, gained popularity, becoming a catchphrase of his at one point in time. Taking a cue from the same, Thackeray is now trying to reach every household through the power of cinema. Sources from the MNS said Shivtirth, the residence of MNS chief at Shivaji Park in Dadar, was taken over by a film crew, huge lights, vanity vans and generators last week. A source claimed that a part of the project was shot at Shivtirth for the past few days.



While the movies on Dighe and Thackeray Sr are strictly based on their lives and achievements, it is said that the upcoming film is not exactly a biopic in a strict sense; the script revolves around Thackeray and his party. Last year, in June, Thackeray’s son Amit and popular Marathi actress Tejaswini Pandit formed Sahyadri Films LLP, whose office is located at Veera Desai, Andheri West.

On the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, Thackeray accompanied by Amit met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi two weeks ago.  Shortly after this, the MNS chief convened a series of meetings convened in Mumbai. Yet, a BJP-MNS pre-poll alliance has not been announced and Thackeray is expected to make a significant announcement during his annual Gudi Padwa rally on April 9.

Creative output

The MNS chief played an instrumental role in the making of the Bal Thackeray photobiography, which was published in 2005. Thackeray also did a voice-over for the teaser of the Marathi period epic Har Har Mahadev (2022). Many believe that Thackeray had taken a personal interest in the making of the 2014 action drama Lai Bhaari, which marks actor Riteish Deshmukh’s debut in Marathi cinema. The actor had even hosted a special screening of this movie for Thackeray.

2014
Year Lai Bhaari was released

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shiv sena bal thackeray maharashtra navnirman sena raj thackeray shivaji park dadar mumbai news mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK