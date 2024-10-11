The development comes two days after Tata Trusts' Chairman and veteran Indian philanthropist and industrialist Ratan Tata passed away owing to age-related health complications in Mumbai

File pic

Listen to this article Ratan Tata's brother Noel appointed as new Chairman of Tata Trusts x 00:00

Noel Naval Tata was named the Chairman of Tata Trusts on Friday, October 11. The development comes two days after Noel Tata's half-brother and the trusts' chairman Ratan Tata passed away owing to age-related health complications in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to appoint Noel Tata as the new chairman was taken in a meeting of the trustees of Tata Trusts in Mumbai on Friday. The trustees expressed their sorrow at the passing of Ratan Tata, who was not only a successful industrialist but also one of the biggest philanthropists of the country, and remembered his outstanding contributions to both nation-building and the Tata Group.

They then voted unanimously to name Noel Naval Tata as the new Chairman of the trusts as well as the Chairman of the different trusts that make up the Tata Trusts.

Noel Tata will take charge of his new position immediately, the trust informed.

Shortly after his appointment as the Chairman of Tata Trusts, Noel Tata said, “I am deeply honoured and humbled by the responsibility that has been cast on me by my fellow trustees. I look forward to carrying on the legacy of Mr Ratan N Tata and the founders of the Tata Group. Founded more than a century ago, the Tata Trusts are a unique vehicle for undertaking social good. On this solemn occasion, we rededicate ourselves to carrying on our developmental and philanthropic initiatives and continuing to play our part in nation building.”

India's oldest philanthropic organisation, Tata Trusts, has been contributing in the areas of health, nutrition, education, water, sanitation & hygiene, livelihood, urban habitat, social justice, environment & energy, skill development, sports, and arts-culture since 1892.

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9

One of India's iconic figures, Ratan Tata, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, in a Mumbai hospital owing to age-related health complications. He was 86.

Ratan Tata's entrepreneurial journey began in 1962 when he joined the Tata Group. He worked his way up the corporate ladder, taking on various responsibilities and eventually becoming the chairman of the group in 1991. Under his leadership, the Tata Group witnessed significant growth and expansion, both domestically and internationally. Tata's vision and strategic thinking enabled the group to diversify into new sectors, including telecommunications, retail, and automobiles.

One of Tata's most notable achievements is the acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover in 2008, which marked a significant milestone in the Tata Group's history. His commitment to philanthropy and corporate social responsibility has earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan, two of India's highest civilian honors.

Throughout his career, Ratan Tata had been recognised for his exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial skills, inspiring generations of business leaders and entrepreneurs. His legacy continues to shape the Tata Group, which remains one of India's most respected and successful business conglomerates.