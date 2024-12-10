The Shivaji Nagar police in Ulhasnagar have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly brutally killing an 18-year-old man after the former was denied entry to a party given by the victim. According to the police, the victim’s body was found with his private parts chopped off.

Shivaji Nagar police with arrested accused Samar Waghe. PICS/NAVNEET BARHATE

The Shivaji Nagar police in Ulhasnagar have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly brutally killing an 18-year-old man after the former was denied entry to a party given by the victim. According to the police, the victim’s body was found with his private parts chopped off. The victim and the accused were friends and knew each other for a long time, police said.

18-year-old victim Tushar Dede

The incident took place on December 7, when Tushar Dede, the victim, and Samar Waghe, the accused, met in Ulhasnagar’s Barku Pada area late at night. According to the police, the victim and two others were drinking at night when the accused asked if he could join the party. The group allegedly rejected Waghe’s request, following which they had a verbal altercation that later turned into a physical assault

“The accused took out a knife and stabbed Dede multiple times,” Ulhasnagar’s DCP Sachin Gore told mid-day. He said that Waghe has a previous case registered against him. “Dede was stabbed multiple times on his stomach, thighs, and private parts. We await the post mortem reports to determine the exact cause of death,” said a police officer.

“The victim was taken to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival,” the police told mid-day. Police said they arrested the accused from Ambernath on Sunday, and he has been booked under the relevant section of the BNS.

“We traced CCTV footage and inquired in the nearby areas and found the accused hiding in Ambernath’s MIDC area. He was arrested on the night of December 8,” said the police.