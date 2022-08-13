Not willing to marry, Virar youth kills his lover

The accused took her to Bhayandar and pushed her into the bay

Representative Image

The Malabar Hill police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his 20-year-old lover because she wanted to get married. The victim, a house help who worked in Malabar Hill, went missing on July 31. The accused took her to Bhayandar and pushed her into the bay.

Police said Abhishek Sarfare and the victim knew each other since their school days in Ratnagiri and they were in a relationship since 2016. Police said the victim wanted to get married as they were in a relationship for over five years, but Sarfare was reluctant. “They used to fight frequently on the issue. Recently, they got into a heated argument and the victim threatened him with dire consequences, which made him angry,” said an officer.

Also Read: Goregaon cycle mishap: ‘Book ACP, police station cop, complainant’

On July 31, Sarfare called her and requested her to meet him at Grant Road railway station to discuss the issue. Sarfare told her he wanted her to visit the Bhayander creek and they travelled there by train. “They walked on the Bhayander railway bridge for some time, he then asked her to look at how deep the creek was and pushed her down,” said Neelotpal, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.

Later that day, the victim’s cousin filed a missing complaint at Malabar Hill police station. “While examining her call data records, one suspicious call was noticed and the accused was detained from his Virar residence. During interrogation, he confessed to killing the woman,” an officer said.

During the hunt for the woman’s body, Malabar Hill police found out that Uttan Sagari police of Mira Bhayander Commissionerate had found the body on August 1 and registered an accidental death report. Sarfare works as a supervisor at an under-construction building.