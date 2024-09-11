One Mumbai Coastal Road-sea link connector to be opened today

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Only those going from Marine Lines to Worli can use it; 2nd arch bridge to be ready by year-end

The arch bridge that will connect the Bandra Worli Sea Link to the Coastal Road. File pic/Ashish Raje

One of the two arch bridges connecting the Coastal Road and the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) will be opened for northbound traffic today afternoon. The other connector—the last part of the southbound arm of the Coastal Road—may take three to four more months to 
be completed.


The southbound arm of the Coastal Road route, between Worli and Marine Lines, was opened to motorists on March 11 and the northbound arm from Marine Lines to Lotus Jetty in Worli on June 10. One of the arch bridges was scheduled to be opened by the end of July, but due to the monsoon and technical issues, the opening ceremony was postponed to September 12. The second bridge is expected to be completed by the year-end. 



“There was a plan to allow two-way traffic on the bridge, but this won’t be possible. Only northbound vehicles can ply the structure from September 12. The next bridge will open by the year-end,” said an official from the BMC.  Motorists travelling towards Nariman Point will continue to use the existing entry points at Worli and Haji Ali.


Fisherfolk’s demand

Worli fishermen had been protesting for a few months to get the span between two pillars of the Coastal Road at Cleveland Bunder increased to ensure the easy navigation of boats. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) agreed to the long-standing demand of Worli fishermen by removing a pillar to increase the distance between two supports from 60 to 120 metres. The new design was approved later on, and the first and second girders for the arch bridge were set up on April 26 and May 12 respectively. The plan was to connect the Coastal Road to the BWSL via the two arch bridge girders by the end of October.

The construction of the 10.5-km Coastal Road from Marine Lines to Worli is in progress. Currently, the Coastal Road is operational only up to Worli between 7 am and 11 pm on weekdays.

April 26
Day first girder of arch bridge was set up

