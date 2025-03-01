Dhankhar highlighted that Sanatan has long been integral to India's civilisational heritage and identity

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concern on Saturday that the healthcare and education systems are being hindered by commodification and commercialisation, emphasising that philanthropic efforts should not be guided by such principles, PTI reported.

Speaking at the annual day event of KPB Hinduja College in south Mumbai, Dhankhar highlighted that Sanatan has long been integral to India's civilisational heritage and identity.

He argued that Sanatan should play a significant role in the country's culture and education, as it promotes inclusivity, and called for people to stay well-grounded or rooted in it, PTI reported.

“Philanthropic efforts should not be driven by the philosophy of commodification and commercialisation. Our healthcare and education systems are suffering because of this,” the Vice President stated.

He further noted that education is the most powerful tool for fostering equality and driving transformation.

Maharashtra will lead the AI and technology revolution: CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government is accelerating the administration and economy through technology and artificial intelligence (AI) and Maharashtra state will soon lead India's AI and technology revolution, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reported news agency ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was interviewed by NASSCOM's Srikanth Velamkanni at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Summit program at Hotel Grand Hyatt.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the level of digital services has increased in the state and most government services have become available online. The state government has set up an AI centre at Mumbai University. An industry centre has been set up in partnership with the World Economic Forum, reported ANI.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said that the state has set a goal of taking the economy to 1 trillion dollars, adding "For this, the state is preparing a new economic roadmap in collaboration with the NITI Aayog. Efforts are being made to make the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMRDA) the hub of a $1.5 trillion economy," reported ANI.

60 per cent of the country's data centres are in Maharashtra. A data centre park is being set up in New Mumbai, and by 2030, 50 pc of the state's power generation will be based on green energy, according to an official statement from the state government.

He also said that Mumbai is the 'fintech capital' of India.

The Kumbh Mela will be held in Nashik in 2027, according to the Maharashtra CM. Cutting-edge measures will be taken for crowd management, security, and virtual experiences at this place. On this occasion, he also praised the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for successfully organizing the Maha Kumbh Mela, reported ANI.

